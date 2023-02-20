Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,319 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

