Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $58.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

