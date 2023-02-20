Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 271,500 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.04% of ACM Research worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACMR opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

