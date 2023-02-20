Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2,660.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $651.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.40. The company has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.