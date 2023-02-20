Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 271,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.23% of MoneyGram International worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,619 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,950,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

