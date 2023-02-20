Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 89,686 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $475.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

