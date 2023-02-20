Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 1,883,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,082. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.