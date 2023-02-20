Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $6.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.25 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

HL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

