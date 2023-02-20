Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $6.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.25 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.
Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.8 %
HL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hecla Mining (HL)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.