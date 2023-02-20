HedgeTrade Market Cap Achieves $34.82 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $34.82 million and $2,308.64 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.