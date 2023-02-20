Herbst Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

