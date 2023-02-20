Herbst Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Herbst Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.17. 8,084,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

