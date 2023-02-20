Herbst Group LLC Invests $853,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MA traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.13. 2,719,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

