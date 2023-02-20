Herbst Group LLC Purchases 266 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 3,395,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

