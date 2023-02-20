Herbst Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,954. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.