Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

HTGC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 280,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 235,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

