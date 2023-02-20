Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2591 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.96. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.82. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $192.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,451.61) to €1,390.00 ($1,494.62) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,443.25.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Read More

