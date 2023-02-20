Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys 2,725 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,433. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $57.46.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

