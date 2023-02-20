Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $158.59. 1,797,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $205.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.