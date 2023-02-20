Hi Line Capital Management LLC Invests $14.95 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 958,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,000. Liberty Global comprises 6.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after purchasing an additional 609,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,973,000 after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.