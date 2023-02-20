HI Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and $656,629.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00018953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00216549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,429.36 or 0.99989364 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0232058 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $686,867.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.