Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

