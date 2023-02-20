Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

HWM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 2,012,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

