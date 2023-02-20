HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.39.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $42.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.