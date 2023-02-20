HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.29.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

