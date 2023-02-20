HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

HubSpot Trading Up 11.8 %

HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.