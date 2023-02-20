HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

HubSpot Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.