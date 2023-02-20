HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $42.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

