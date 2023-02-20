HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $430.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

