HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $430.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $42.72 on Friday, reaching $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.