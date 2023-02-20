HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $450.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.
Shares of HUBS stock traded up $42.72 on Friday, hitting $404.65. 2,558,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.29. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
