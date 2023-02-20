HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.51 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.24-$4.32 EPS.

HubSpot Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $404.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $546.95.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.59.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

