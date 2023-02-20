Humanscape Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.40 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $6.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

