Hunt Lane Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hunt Lane Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 5.2% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %

Twilio Company Profile

TWLO traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. 9,330,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

