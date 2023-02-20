Hunt Lane Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Hunt Lane Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up about 13.0% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 31.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 1,223,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,139. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

