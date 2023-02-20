iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAFNF. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday.

IAFNF stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

