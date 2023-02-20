iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$90.85.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

