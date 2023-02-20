IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 411,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

