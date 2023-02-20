IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDA stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.65. 411,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

