Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 21.6 %

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

