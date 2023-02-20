Immutable X (IMX) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $590.14 million and approximately $66.08 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

