Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $941.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 941 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 938.50 ($11.39), with a volume of 292872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 934.50 ($11.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 879.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 812.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.