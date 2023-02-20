Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $100.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.54.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 3,142,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,718. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

