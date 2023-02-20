indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INDI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 5,715,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.