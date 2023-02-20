Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,562.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% during the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 125.4% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 664,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

