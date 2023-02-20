Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($182.18).

On Monday, January 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,734 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($189.44).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.29), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,658.16).

On Friday, December 16th, Martin Court bought 9 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($19.47) per share, with a total value of £144.36 ($175.24).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,866 ($22.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,522 ($18.48) and a one year high of GBX 2,014 ($24.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,896.55%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,190 ($26.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

