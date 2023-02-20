Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $577,220.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

