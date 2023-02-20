Insider Selling: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Sells $320,149.80 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

