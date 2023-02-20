Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $1,328,928.15 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.52 on Monday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

