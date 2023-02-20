Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $310.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.91.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insulet Price Performance
Shares of PODD stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.76 and a 200-day moving average of $274.99.
About Insulet
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.