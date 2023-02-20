Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $310.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insulet Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.76 and a 200-day moving average of $274.99.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.