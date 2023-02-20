Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $27,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

PRF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $162.72. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,345. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92.

