Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 16.4% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

