Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 5.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $79,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. 161,797 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52.

