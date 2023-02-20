Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $4,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 246.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,912,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,027. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

